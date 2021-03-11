ROAN MOUNTAIN — A quick response from volunteer firefighters and state and local forestry personnel brought a forest fire off Tiger Creek Road to a stop after about 30 acres were burned on Wednesday and Thursday.
Carter County Emergency Management Director Billy Harrell said he spoke with James Heaton, forestry technician with the Tennessee Division of Forestry, around 3:30 p.m. Thursday. “He said the fire was out and most of them were pulling out,” Harrell said.
Firefighters from the Roan Mountain Volunteer Fire Department and the Hampton-Valley Forge Volunteer Fire Department and crew members from the Cherokee National Forest battled the blaze with the state division of forestry.
The blaze was the only forest fire in Carter County on Wednesday and Thursday, Harrell said, but there was one on Holston Mountain in Sullivan County that was close to the county line.
Also, motorists on Interstate 26 could also see a large column of smoke coming from the mountains south of the highway, but Harrell said that was coming from a control burn being conducted in the Pisgah National Forest in North Carolina.