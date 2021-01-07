One employee was injured Thursday in an early morning explosion and fire at a compounding plant in Jonesborough.
Washington County 911 officials received a fire alarm call at 1:52 a.m. at HEXPOL Jonesborough, 260 Old State Route 34. Firefighting crews arrived at the scene to find flames coming from the roof of the building.
Fire departments from Jonesborough and Johnson City, as well as Washington, Greene and Sullivan counties responded the call. Crews were still on the scene late in the morning.
Washington County Mayor Joe Grandy told members of the county’s Commercial, Industrial and Agriculture Committee meeting on Thursday that there “was at least one known significant injury in the vicinity of the explosion at 2 a.m., who has been airlifted to Wake Forest (Baptist Health in North Carolina).”
HEXPOL has been in Washington County since 1973. According to its website, the company “produces a wide range of synthetic compounds for the transportation, tire, industrial and rolls market. The compounds are produced on highly automated and fully process-controlled mixing lines, based on the latest technology.”
The Washington County Emergency Management and Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation issued a warning of runoff from the HEXPOL fire contaminating a 1-mile radius of Limestone Creek.
Livestock in that area should not be allowed access to the creek, and farmers are advised to move impacted livestock to an alternate water source.