A fire in Flag Pond sent one woman to the hospital and destroyed a home, barn and two vehicles on Thursday night, according to Unicoi County Sheriff Mike Hensley.
The fire broke out just after 5 p.m. in the upper Higgins Creek Road area of the county. One home, one barn and two vehicles were destroyed while a second home was damaged by the fire. One woman was also transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation.
Hensley said the fire likely started after winds reignited embers from a small fire the residents had set earlier. The fire then spread into the woods above the house. The Tennessee Division of Forestry responded to the fire with dozers and manpower and Hensley said the fire was contained at around 2 a.m.
“Of course we got some rain last night which helped quite a bit,” said Hensley.
Southside Fire Department, Unicoi Volunteer Fire Department, Limestone Cove Volunteer Fire Department, Unicoi County Sheriff's Department, Unicoi County Emergency Management Agency, Unicoi County Emergency Medical Services and the Tennessee Division of Forestry responded to the scene.