As the weather begins to cool down and residents will soon begin to use their heat sources, the Johnson City Fire Department hopes to educate the public about fire safety.
Sunday kicks off Fire Prevention Week, and JCFD will team up with the National Fire Protection Association to promote the campaign. This year’s theme is “Learn the sounds of fire safety.”
Firefighters will host a safety event at the Pavilion at Founders Park that will include fire extinguisher demonstrations, car seat checks and blood pressure checks. Attendees can also learn the “Sounds of Fire Safety” and how a fire engine works.
JCFD will offer free smoke detectors.
“It is important to learn the different sounds of smoke and carbon monoxide alarms,” said Interim Fire Chief David Bell. “When an alarm makes noise you must take action. Make sure everyone in the home understands the sounds of the alarms and knows how to respond.”
Tips to help community members learn the sounds of fire safety:
• All smoke alarms must be replaced after 10 years.
• Make sure your smoke and carbon monoxide alarms meet the needs of all your family members, including those with sensory or physical disabilities.
• A continuous set of three loud beeps – beep, beep, beep –means smoke or fire. Get out, call 911 and stay out.
• A single chirp every 30 or 60 seconds means the battery is low and must be changed.
• Chirping that continues after the battery has been replaced means the alarm is at the end of its life and the unit must be replaced.
Fire officials also suggest families develop and review a fire escape plan for their home.
For general information about Fire Prevention Week and fire prevention, visit www.fpw.org