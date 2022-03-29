The wildfire on Buffalo Mountain remained 75% contained on Tuesday, though a spot fire overnight burned a few more acres and forced crews to fall back to their contingency fire lines.

The Tennessee Division of Forestry's interactive map of fires burning in the state lists the Buffalo Mountain fire's size at 108 acres, though an official said that could increase on Wednesday when crews will be better able to estimate the size.

James Heaton, a forest technician with the Tennessee Division of Forestry, said firefighters were on the mountain all night Monday night into Tuesday morning and were able to prevent further growth of the spot fire. Heaton said crews spent Tuesday burning fuel along the inner edge of their fire lines and squaring things up ahead of high winds that are forecast for Wednesday.

According to the National Weather Service in Morristown, Johnson City could see wind gusts of 45 mph, while the higher elevations could see gusts of 80 mph in the mountains and foothills, keeping the fire danger risk high. A red flag, or high fire risk warning, is in effect for Northeast Tennessee, with the region likely to see sustained winds of 20 to 30 mph and gusts up to 55 mph ahead of thunderstorms expected to move into the area on Thursday.

Heaton said forecast rain is always appreciated, but it's difficult to predict how much of an impact it will have.

"Any time that you have active fire and winds, it's never a good combination," said Heaton. "All we can do is just try to strengthen our lines as best we can. The spot fire last night was unfortunate, but it was somewhat expected, and so all we can do is our best to strengthen these lines and keep everything in check through the winds, but that's nearly impossible."

There is no current threat anticipated to structures in the area, but Heaton said fire and high winds can change things quickly, which is what was seen during the devastating Gatlinburg fire in 2016. He said residents and people in the area should keep an eye on local media reports and the fire itself.

The U.S. Forest Service and Tennessee Division of Forestry remain the two agencies primarily battling the fire.

Heaton said on Tuesday that two other fires popped up in the area, one that burned 20 acres in Johnson City near the Washington-Sullivan-Carter county line, and another in the White Rock Mountain area of Roan Mountain that burned between 25 and 30 acres. The Johnson City fire was listed as 100% contained on the Division of Forestry's map, while the White Rock Mountain fire was being controlled by the U.S. Forest Service.