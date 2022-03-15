The Johnson City Police Department, with help from the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office, has captured the last remaining inmate who they said walked off of a work crew in Johnson City on Feb. 22.
Kayla Danielle Pierson was arrested in Kingsport and faces a charge of escape. She is being held at the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond and is set to appear in Sessions Court on Wednesday.
Pierson, along with Brianna Marie Fleenor and Mary Elizabeth Dunn, allegedly walked away from a work detail at Freedom Hall Civic Center. A Bristol man, Nathan Adams, was charged on Feb. 23 with helping the three women escape. Dunn and Fleenor were arrested on March 4.