ELIZABETHTON — With end of summer fast approaching, this week’s First Friday event in downtown Elizabethton will be the last one until next year.
Downtown merchants and Elizabethton’s Main Street organization are working hard to make this First Friday a very memorable one, with special art presentations and a Back-to-School Block Party. There will also be extended shopping hours and sales, as well as live music and other activities.
Stores offering extended hours include All Star Sports and Country Crafts; Cottage Boutique; Duck Crossing Antique Mall; Undervalley Dragway, which is having a 15% off sale; Five One Eight, which is having vendor specials; and special treats for families from First Christian Church outside Simple Blessings General Store.
First Friday dining experiences include all the downtown restaurants. There also will be several food trucks in the area.
Special art features will take place from 5-7 p.m. at two locations. The Elizabethton Alliance will have a paint-a-still-life display at the Coffee Company and there will also be art activities at the Covered Bridge Park, courtesy of Carter County Drug Prevention, PEAK Mentors, and Red Legacy Recovery.
The Back-to-School Block Party is sponsored by Carter County Bank will be held at the Covered Bridge Park from 6-9 p.m. The bank invites the whole family to come down to the park to celebrate the start of a new school year. There will be inflatable bounce houses, food trucks, kid-friendly live music, and much more.
Donations of school supplies will be accepted. These supplies will be donated to students in the city and county school systems. Donors will receive coupons redeemable at downtown restaurants or at the food trucks in downtown. Participating restaurants are: Dino’s, Jiggy Rays, Simple Blessings, Southern, Sweetsie Treats, and The Coffee Company. Food trucks will include Appalachian Ice, Hound Dogs, and The Comfy Chef.
Other special events include a presentation of the Jonesborough Repertory Theatre’s “The Marvelous Wonderettes” at the Bonnie Kate Theater, beginning at 7:30 p.m. Tickets can be ordered online for $17 at http://www.jonesboroughtheatre.com/tickets.
Free live music includes a performance by Demon Waffle at the Covered Bridge Stage from 7-9 p.m. Julie Williams will perform at the Riverside Taphouse from 9-11 p.m.