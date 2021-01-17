Inside the James H. Quillen Veterans Affairs Medical Center’s COVID-19 unit, Jess Schreiber is running from patient to patient, doing all she can to save those under her care.
“But in the end, it’s like we’re fighting an enemy that we can’t win against, and that’s what we see on a daily basis,” said Schreiber, a critical care nurse at the hospital.
During her 12-hour shift, Schreiber typically cares for two or three patients at one time, her days filled with multiple emergent procedures ... and “a lot of times death.”
And with many of those patients spending long periods of time in the hospital, those treating them tend to form bonds with them and their families — making the losses that much harder to deal with.
“We become family to these patients, and a lot of us get emotionally invested because we know that we are all that they have at this moment,” Schreiber said, later adding that “we cry with the family, we cry with the patient, we cry with each other just to make it through and do it all again the next day.”
That support from coworkers, Schreiber said, is critical in keeping them going despite all the death and suffering occurring around them.
“We rely on each other a lot,” Schreiber said. “Work together and just get it done — that’s what gets us through on a daily basis. At work, out of work, we rely on each other so much now. It’s hard to explain to family members and things what we experience on a daily basis, so we check on each other on our days off, on our days here, we cry together, we leave together.
“If we didn’t have the team we have it would be much more difficult to do what we do,” she continued.
Their fight against the pandemic doesn’t end when they leave the hospital either.
At home, they’re faced with a battle against misinformation.
“Sometimes when I go into the community and I see people who aren’t taking reasonable precautions, it’s hurtful to me,” said Dr. Thad Snyder, the center’s chief hospitalist, comparing it to returning Vietnam veterans who were treated poorly when they returned home.
“I’ve had my own family, two members on both sides, try to tell me about what’s true and what’s not, and it’s like, man, if you only saw — if you see that wife who collapses to the floor in the middle of the ICU and is hysterical because their husband just died of COVID ... it’s so difficult to take those comments not personally, not get angry, not lash out when people say them.”
Schreiber said she’s also had to lecture family members about the use of masks.
“It’s like, if you had to experience the suffering that we see daily, I think you might change your mind,” Snyder said as Schreiber nodded in agreement. Snyder, a former U.S. Army Green Beret, also likened taking precautions and getting vaccinated against the virus to his military service.
“I’m getting (the vaccine) for that immunocompromised person, that patient I don’t want to infect, I’m getting it for my mother, for my grandmother,” he said.
“It’s just like when they told me to put on body armor and go to Afghanistan, I put on body armor and went to Afghanistan,” Snyder continued. “It was my duty to do that because I volunteered, I’ve been a volunteer my whole life. So if someone says to wash your hands and put a mask on because it might help, then I’m going to do that because it’s not about me — it’s about my community, about my country.”
Snyder said they need help from the community to prevent overloading the medical center to a point that quality of care begins diminishing.
“We need them to help us decrease the patients coming in there so we don’t have to treat them,” Snyder said, “and that will allow us to continue to provide excellent care to our patients.”
Schreiber, meanwhile, said the pandemic has been exhausting for her and her coworkers — both physically and emotionally.
“If we could describe it with one word it would be emotional,” she said. “Emotionally, it’s exhausting. Our work doesn’t stay at work anymore, we take it home. We check on these patients when we’re not at work, we’re exhausted on our off days because we’re so mentally, physically and emotionally drained on our working days.
“It’s hard for me personally,” Schreiber continued. “Most days it’s hard for me to function as a human being on my days off because we work so hard when we’re here.”