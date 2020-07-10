Novel coronavirus in Tennessee by the numbers:
- 1,955 new cases and 13 new deaths reported Tuesday.
- 59,546 total cases since tracking began in March. 59,085 confirmed. 461 probable.
- 1,131 new recoveries for a total of 34,740.
- 58 new hospitalizations for a total of 3,146 over the course of the pandemic.
- 21,838 new tests for a total of 994,114.
Analysis:
The 1,955 new infections is the second-highest single-day total since the pandemic began, putting the number of active cases in the state at 24,083 — also a record.
The state's average number of cases per day increased to 1,622.8 this week, an 11.4% increase from last week.
The state's positive test rate for Friday was 8.95%, keeping the monthly average around 8%.
There were 13 new deaths reported Friday, not a single-day record, though that pushes the total number of deaths since Sunday to 86, which is far-and-away a single-week record. The previous record for deaths in a week was 60 set in late June.
Hospitalizations continue to rise, today by 53. Earlier Friday the state reported 842 people as currently hospitalized in the state, with a model from Vanderbilt University projecting more than 1,000 concurrent hospitalizations in the next two or three weeks if current trends hold. About 250 people are currently in the ICU, with about 100 people on ventilators.
There have been 281 new hospitalizations reported since Sunday, which is just 19 away from the single-week record set in late June.
Northeast Tennessee by the numbers:
- 65 new cases in the upper eight counties for a total of 844.
- New cases by county: Carter 10, Greene 15, Johnson 1, Hawkins 4, Hancock 1, Sullivan 11 and Washington 23.
- 7 total deaths in the upper eight counties. That number has remained constant for several weeks.
- 13 new recoveries for a total of 547.
- 290 active cases in NE Tennessee.
- 252 new negative test results for a total of 32,168.
Analysis:
Northeast Tennessee's 65 new cases is, once again, another single-day record for new infections. Friday's increase is 14 more than yesterday's new case count. It's the fifth-straight day Northeast Tennessee has seen a record number of new infections.
The region is averaging 34.1 new cases of COVID-19 per day, which puts Northeast Tennessee on pace to record more than 1,000 by the end of the month. Since July 6, the region has averaged 47.6 cases per day.
There have been 341 cases reported so far this month, breaking the monthly record for June, which saw 242 cases reported over the entire month.
Carter (10), Greene (15), Sullivan (11) and Washington (23) all reported double-digit increases from Thursday.
There were 328 tests reported across the region on Friday, and 76 came back positive.
Ballad Health reported on Friday that Johnson City Medical Center has reached capacity for COVID-19 patients, but said it could create more space, if needed. Across the Ballad Health system, there are 29 patients being treated for COVID-19, about a dozen of which are in the ICU.
A Vanderbilt report estimated that hospitalizations in the Northeast Tennessee region have increased by 200% from July 1-8. Ballad said they are seeing hospitalizations double every week, which could stress the healthcare system's capacity in a matter of weeks, if trends continue.
The state did not report any new deaths in the region on Friday, though two residents at Christian Care Center of Bristol died on Friday. It's likely those deaths were not submitted in time to be reflected in today's numbers, and will be reported on Saturday. Those deaths would put the region's death toll at nine.