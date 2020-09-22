Johnson City police were continuing Monday to investigate how a woman fell from a fifth story apartment downtown early Saturday morning.
Johnson City Police Department Sgt. Matt Gryder said investigators were still questioning witnesses and trying to determine what happened.
Officers were dispatched to 200 E. Main St. around 2:30 a.m. Saturday about a woman who had fallen from the building. She survived the fall, but was taken to an area hospital where she was still being treated for her injuries.
Gryder said police know the woman’s identity, but it had not been released yet because her family had not been informed.
Anyone with information about the incident can call the Criminal Investigations Division at 423-434-6166 or to remain anonymous or Crime Stoppers at 423-434-6158. To send a confidential tip, text 423JCPD and your tip to 847411 (TIP411) or by visiting www.citizenobserver.com.
You can also send messages by visiting the Johnson City Police Department’s website at http://www.johnsoncitytn.org/police/cid/.