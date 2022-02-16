Candidates for Washington County courthouse and area judicial offices have until noon Thursday to file their qualifying petitions to appear on the May 3 primary ballot.
Winners of the May primary will next appear on the Aug. 4 general election ballot.
Independent candidates who seek to be on the general election ballot for those courthouse offices also must meet Thursday’s qualifying deadline. Candidates have until noon Feb. 24 to withdraw their qualifying papers if they decide not to run for office.
Other key dates to remember for the May 3 Election are:
• April 4, which is the deadline to register to vote in the election;
• April 13-April 28, which is the period for early voting;
• Feb. 2-April 26, which is the period to request an absentee by-mail ballot.
Candidates vying to appear on the May 3 ballot as Republicans must be vetted by GOP officials and determined to be a “bonafide” member of the party and are required to pay a filing fee that has been established by the party for the office they seek.
State GOP bylaws require a candidate to have voted in three of the last four state or federal Republican primaries to be considered a legitimate member of the party.
In Washington County, the primary contests on the May 3 ballot include races for courthouse and judicial offices. Among them are races for county mayor, trustee, county clerk , sheriff, county Board of Education member and county commissioner.
Voters will also decide partisan races for Washington County Sessions Court judges, as well as for public defender, district attorney general and judges in the 1st Judicial District covering Carter, Johnson, Unicoi and Washington counties.
Washington County voters will also fill a vacancy in the 1st Constable District in the August general election.
Candidates for the constable position have until noon Thursday to file their qualifying petitions at the Washington County Election Commission Office in the Jonesborough courthouse.
Election officials say a vacancy was created in the 1st District when no one qualified for the third constable seat on the 2020 ballot and the position was not filled in the following regularly-scheduled election.
The newly-elected constable will serve a two-year term until the next scheduled election for the position is held in August 2024.