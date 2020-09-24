After a massive spike in April, the roiling boil of new unemployment filings in Northeast Tennessee has since cooled to a steady simmer — but the temperature is still much higher than normal.
During the week ending Sept. 19, residents filed 691 new claims for unemployment assistance in the eight-county region that encompasses Northeast Tennessee: Hawkins, Hancock, Greene, Sullivan, Washington, Carter, Unicoi and Johnson counties.
That’s still roughly five times more than the 132 unemployment claims filed during the week ending March 14, before the economic effects of the COVID-19 outbreak.
But 691 new claims is dramatically fewer than the 6,521 new claims filed in the region during the week ending April 4, which was when new filings hit their peak.
Statewide, the Tennessee Department of Labor reported that there were 11,313 new claims filed during the week ending Sept. 19, an increase of 542 over the week before.
Like the regional data, the number of new claims filed last week is still far shorter than the peak of 116,141 filed across Tennessee during the week of April 4. In comparison, Tennessee residents filed 2,702 new claims during the week ending March 14.
Since March 15, the state reports that a total of 851,939 new claims for unemployment assistance have been filed statewide.
In the beginning of August, said state Department of Labor spokesperson Chris Cannon, Tennessee saw a dramatic decline in initial claims, but since then there’s been a fairly steady number of new weekly filings, hovering around the 11,000 mark.
News of layoffs
Although the pace has slowed in recent months, Cannon said the department is still seeing new WARN notices notifying the state of mass layoffs, which he said could be a factor in the relatively stagnant drop in new unemployment claims.
“That obviously plays into that, but we don’t know the exact reason why we continue to see this number of claims come in every week, even though we’re re-employing Tennessee and many Tennesseans are going back to work,” he said.
Cannon said in August that the state had seen a “tremendous increase” in the number of WARN notices since the start of the pandemic. Federal and state law requires companies of a certain size to provide advanced warning of mass layoffs.
In the past four months, companies have submitted 212 WARN notices for temporary or permanent layoffs in Tennessee, which represents a 558% increase in notices since March 1 when compared to the previous six months. Companies cited COVID-19 as the reason for submitting 91% of those notices.
During the height of the pandemic, Cannon said, the department was sometimes seeing as many as six mass layoff notices coming in on a single day.
Although new claims have remained somewhat stagnant, continued claims across the state — those that recipients certify on a weekly basis — have continued to decrease.
In August they dropped below 200,000 and are now declining by approximately 10,000 per week. There were 152,195 continued claims statewide during the week of Sept. 19, a drop of 11,596 from the week before.
“That definitely shows that employers across the state are re-employing workers who have been out of work due to the COVID-19 closures and the state’s economy is rebounding,” Cannon said.
When does federal assistance sunset?
Cannon said those who file for unemployment assistance are now only eligible for state benefits.
According to a press release from the state Department of Labor, the weekly $300 in federal unemployment assistance offered through the Lost Wages Assistance program, which President Trump authorized via an executive order in August, stopped after the week ending Sept. 5. The federal program that provided an additional $600 in unemployment assistance ended July 25.
Self-employed individuals, however, will still be able to file for pandemic unemployment assistance offered through the CARES Act. Those benefits will be available through Dec. 26.