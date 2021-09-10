GREENEVILLE — A Limestone man who held a convenience store worker hostage while holding police at bay in a six-hour stand-off in 2019 was handed a hefty sentence in federal court earlier this week.
Marc Kristopher Skeen, 35, eventually released his hostage and surrendered to police to end the standoff after hours of negotiations on July 28, 2019. He pleaded guilty in June in a federal case to one count of robbery and one count of discharging a firearm during a crime of violence.
Federal Judge Cliff Corker sentenced Skeen to 245 months — 20 years and four months — followed by five years of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal prison system, therefore Skeen must serve the sentence in its entirety.
According to the plea agreement filed with the court, Skeen drove to the Stop In Market on South Roan Street in Johnson City on July 28, 2019. As he arrived, he fired a gun through his vehicle’s windshield. He got out of the car, fired two more rounds through the glass door of the convenience store and into nearby equipment.
One of the first police officers to arrive entered the store and Skeen pointed his pistol at the officer, then ordered the officer to get out or (Skeen) would shoot the clerk.
Skeen then pointed the pistol at the clerk’s head.
Police surrounded the store, and Skeen laid on the floor with the hostage on top of him. Police also said Skeen was still pointing his pistol at the victim’s head, telling the clerk they would be killed if the police entered the store.
During the standoff, Skeen forced the hostage to provide him with beer and cigarettes from the store. Hostage negotiators spoke with Skeen over the next several hours until he eventually surrendered.
According to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office:
In 2011, Skeen was sentenced to five years in federal prison after his arrest in Washington County on charges of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
He was convicted of firing shots at someone at his home in 2009.