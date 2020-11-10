According to the U.S. attorney’s office in Knoxville, 14,200 gun crimes were prosecuted during the agency’s fiscal year 2020, but boring down into the numbers proved to be difficult as the office does not release — or does not create — any database that shows exactly where the crimes occurred.
A press release from the U.S. attorney’s office provided that number of prosecutions, but initially could not provide a state-by-state breakdown nor a county-by-county breakdown, according to the public information officer for the Eastern district.
The federal court system for the Eastern District of Tennessee includes Hancock, Hawkins, Hamblen, Cocke, Greene, Washington, Unicoi, Carter and Johnson counties.
“These cases have been a department priority since November 2019 when Attorney General William P. Barr announced his commitment to investigating, prosecuting, and combating gun crimes as a critical part of the department’s anti-violent crime strategy,” the press release stated.
“The number one priority of the government is to keep its citizens safe,” Barr said in the press release. “By preventing firearms from falling into the hands of individuals who are prohibited from having them, we can stop violent crime before it happens.”
All that being said, First District Attorney General Ken Baldwin was able to obtain the number of cases over the past three fiscal years, which is July 1 to June 30.
Baldwin said his office tries to push as many gun cases to federal court as possible.
“We also prosecute (weapon possession) in state court — the ones the feds don’t take. The feds treat it a lot more seriously than we do in Tennessee.
“You’re going to get a five-year minimum to serve in the federal system. That’s for first offense, and if there’s a criminal background, it goes up. Tennessee laws aren’t that strict.”
Over the past three years, statistics Baldwin obtained from the U.S. attorney’s office showed 169 cases were indicted by a federal grand jury; those cases involved 336 individuals, 336 have been prosecuted and convicted, and of those, 202 have been sentenced and 134 are still awaiting sentencing.
“We don’t take them all to federal court, but anytime we get a charge we look at it to see if it’s something we want the feds to pursue or if we want to keep it in state court,” Baldwin said.
In the First Judicial District, the prosecuted cases were much fewer. In 2019 there were 33; in 2018 there were 35 and in 2017 there were 29. Those numbers are calculated by calendar year as opposed to the fiscal year the U.S. attorney’s office uses.
“Gun violence is a top priority for the Department and here in the Eastern District of Tennessee. Our office values the hard work of our partners, and we are proud of our work in protecting the public from violent crime involving firearms. Our office will vigorously pursue and prosecute those who use firearms to commit violent crimes within our communities,” said U.S. Attorney J. Douglas Overbey of the eastern district.
Under federal law, it is illegal to possess a firearm if a person falls into one of nine prohibited categories, including being a felon, illegal alien, or unlawful user of a controlled substance. It is also unlawful to possess a firearm during a drug trafficking offense or violent crime.
It is also illegal to purchase — or even to attempt to illegally purchase — firearms if the buyer is a prohibited person or illegally purchasing a firearm on behalf of others.