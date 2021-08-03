As Johnson City Schools prepares to transition to two 6-8 middle schools beginning in the 2022-2023 school year, two assistant principals at Indian Trail Intermediate School and Liberty Bell Middle School will switch places for the 2021-2022 school year.
Chris Feathers will serve at Liberty Bell Middle School and Lucretia Stephens will spend the school year at Indian Trail Intermediate School. The two will then transition back to their regular school beginning in the 2022-2023 school year.
“This assistant principal swap is an important part of our transition to two middle schools,” Johnson City Schools Superintendent Steve Barnett said in a press release. “This will provide students and families with a familiar face at the administrative level as we transition to a two middle school model.”
Starting with the 2022-2023 school year, Johnson City Schools will transition Liberty Bell and Indian Trail into two 6-8 middle schools. Also beginning in the 2022-2023 school year, 5th-grade students will transition into elementary schools.
To stay updated on the two middle school transitions, visit www.jcschools.org/twomiddleschools.