ELIZABETHTON — A father is accused of shooting his son in the chest during a family dispute on Monday. His son was transported to Johnson City Medical Center.
Willie Maupin Jr., 57, 270 Lacy Hollow Road, was charged with attempted second-degree murder.
Carter County Sheriff’s Department Investigator Derrick Hamm said officers were dispatched to the Maupin residence around midnight. Hamm said the son said his father and mother had become involved in an argument in the bedroom. The son intervened in the argument, with a dispute between father and son moving from the bedroom to the living room.
Hamm reported that the father said the argument with his son was only verbal, but the father told deputies that he did not want to wait until his son decided to hit him, “so he shot him.” Hamm said Maupin fired one shot from a .32-caliber revolver that struck his son on the left side of his chest.
During a later interrogation, Hamm said Maupin told him that shooting his son in the chest had been a mistake and that he had meant to shoot him in the leg or shoulder.
Maupin is scheduled to answer the charge in Sessions Court on Wednesday.