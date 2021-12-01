A Washington County resident died Tuesday night in a house fire after attempts to rescue them were thwarted by extreme heat and smoke, Sheriff Keith Sexton announced in a press release.
Firefighters from Jonesborough, Embree-ville, and Limestone volunteer fire departments responded to the scene around 11: 45 p.m. at 423 Rambling Road to find the home ablaze.
Sheriff’s deputies were already on scene and tried to get into the residence after being told someone was inside.
Rescuers were unable to find the victim, and overwhelming heat and smoke forced them to retreat.
The victim’s name had not been released late Wednesday pending next of kin being notified.
Sheriff’s office criminal investigators and Ten-nessee Bureau of Investigation agents are working together to determine what caused the fire.
The victim’s body was taken to the James H. Quillen Forensics Center for autopsy.