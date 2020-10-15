A Jonesborough man originally charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of his girlfriend was bound over to a grand jury on a lesser charge of second-degree murder following a preliminary hearing in Washington County General Sessions Court on Thursday.
Adam Joseph Decker, 34, told investigators that a 9 mm weapon he was holding went off accidentally while he and Kristi Breland were cooking dinner on Easter Sunday, April 12.
Decker told 911 dispatchers he had accidentally shot his live-in girlfriend at 107 M Coffey Lane. The road is located in southern Washington County just below the Nolichucky River near Erwin.
Deputies arrived to find Breland, 30, dead in the kitchen and Decker in the dining room.
According to the affidavit of complaint, investigators learned Decker and Breland had friends over earlier in the day for some target shooting. After the friends left, the couple went back into their residence.
The two had been drinking and got into an argument. Decker told investigators he was trying to fix a shotgun as well as clean the 9 mm gun he had been shooting earlier in the day. Because he and Breland were arguing, Decker said he decided to go to bed. He told investigators he picked up the handgun, and that’s when the gun “went off” accidentally.
Washington County Sheriff’s Investigator Michael Gardner testified Thursday that Decker’s account of what happened changed when the officer interviewed Decker.
Investigators said there were several items inside the residence that indicated there was an altercation prior to the shooting.
Decker’s attorney, Richard Phillips, questioned Gardner closely about how Decker said the shooting happened.
Sessions Judge Janet Hardin ruled there was sufficient evidence to send the case to the grand jury.
Decker is free on $100,000 bond while his case is pending.