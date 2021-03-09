ELIZABETHTON — For the second year in a row, it appears the Fat Tire Criterium will be held in Elizabethton rather than its old home of Johnson City.
The race directors will appear before the Elizabethton City Council on Thursday to seek approval of this year’s race.
Since 2006, the bicycle competition has been the final stage of the Johnson City Omnium, which has been the premiere cycling event in East Tennessee, with cash prizes of over $13,000.
The Fat Tire has always been the final stage of the three-stage Omnium and had been held in Johnson City until 2020, when it was moved to Elizabethton.
This year, the Fat Tire will take place on Sunday, June 6, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. The plans for the race will require the closing of several downtown streets in a box, which begins on Hattie Avenue, down Sycamore Street to East E Street, then east on North Riverside Drive to Hattie Avenue and on Hattie back to Sycamore.
The other two stages of the Omnium will be held on Saturday. They include the Roan Groan, which begins in Elizabethton and takes Simerly Creek Road to Roan Mountain. The top classes do a double loop of Simerly Creek and ride for 80 miles, climbing a total of 9,747 feet.
That race is followed by the Ballad Health Time Trial in Erwin.