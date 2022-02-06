BRISTOL — Day One of the 2022 Farm Expo included music, honors for a farmer, dancing, chili, a chainsaw carver and people.
Lots of people.
Allen Rau, managing partner and vice president of Expo co-sponsor Six Rivers Media, said he was “shocked and surprised at how well the event went.”
Held at Bristol Motor Speedway and sponsored by Kubota of Kingsport and Six Rivers Media, Saturday’s event also hosted a 4H petting zoo, chili contest, face painting, vendors and performances by the Tennessee Hoedowners, Crowe Hollerers and Tennessee Border.
The event also had classes about topics such as landscaping and fertilizer, along with several cooking demonstrations.
And Kubota of Kingsport presented the 2022 Farmer of the Year award to John King of Piney Flats at the end of the day.
Dorothy Tipton, general manager of Kubota of Kingsport, echoed Rau about the Expo’s crowd: “There are lots more people here than anyone anticipated.”
An auction at the Farm Expo raised $1,765 for the Johnson City Press Christmas Box and the Times News Rescue Fund. The most expensive auction item was a trailer hitch that went for $150.
Farmer of the Year
Farmer of the Year honors went to eighth-generation farmer John King, who runs King Dairy Farm LLC in Piney Flats.
Calling the award a surprise, King thanked his dad, saying, “My father taught me everything I know.”
King’s father-in-law, Larry Smith, congratulated him for winning the award.
“On his farm in Piney Flats he milks about 200 to 250 cows twice every day,” Smith said. “I’m so proud that he won this award; he’s done a lot to deserve it.”
Before presenting the award, Tipton explained why she enjoys being a part of the Expo.
“This is very near and dear to my heart,” Tipton said. “I was raised on a (tobacco) farm and I know what the struggles are that you go through. We truly love doing this and if it weren’t for farmers, we wouldn’t have a job.”
Tipton also pointed out the importance of farmers.
“Not everybody realizes that everything you buy comes from somewhere,” Tipton said, calling farming one “of the most overworked, underpaid and underappreciated jobs there is.”
Event coordinator Diana Meredith said nominations for the Farmer of the Year award are sent to a judging panel through the agricultural extension offices at the University of Tennessee.
Vendors
The event also hosted a range of vendors, including Mary Kay, Teresa’s Fudge, Kubota of Kingsport, Lady Equipment and many others.
Many vendors came to the expo because they carry farm-related products, while others just wanted to display their wares.
One vendor has even been featured on a television show.
Mark and Digger from the show “Moonshiners” and “Moonshiners: Master Distiller” came to promote their new product Mowing with a Breeze.
Chili Contest
Cassi McAllister’s “Chunky Funky Chicken Chili” edged out Vance Mattila’s award-winning “It’s Alive” chili for first place in the chili cooking contest.
Nick’s Restaurant in Kingsport hosted the cooking contest, which netted McAllister $50 in cash and a $50 gift certificate to Nick’s.
“I’m very excited to win,” McAllister said. “This is a very popular chili at potlucks, and I thought it might win because it is different.”
Hog Calling Contest
“Soooiey!” oinks and cries of “pig” could be heard as contestants tried to earn gift certificates to Pratt’s Barbeque.
Winners in the three children’s categories each won a trophy and $25 gift certificate to Pratt’s. The first-place adult category winner received $100, second place $75 and third place $50.
Performances and Entertainment
One popular draw at the event was the Tennessee Hoedowners, a clogging group from Surgoinsville.
Co-director Abby Simpson said the group has traveled all over the East Coast competing and has won numerous national titles in contemporary and traditional styles.
The group’s junior and young adults team performed three times during the day including several group numbers, solos and a duet.
At their last show, they also brought up kids from the audience to do a short clogging lesson.
Another group that performed was the Crowe Hollerers, who provided music and Appalachian storytelling.
Group member Luke Sage said that their show is a “celebration of music and art of the Appalachian region.”
They said their music stems from country jug punk.
And then there was the chainsaw.
Kris Connors, 47, owner of Custom Sculpture and Sign Company, performed chainsaw carving, sending chips flying to create two sculptures on Saturday: an eagle head and a rooster.
Connors said he has always been interested in art and sculpting, but a trip to a fair started him down the chainsaw carving path.
“Around the age of 30, my family and I went to an agricultural fair where we saw a guy chainsaw carving,” Connors said. “I’ve always had an interest in and studied sculptures, but I can’t weld or anything; in 2004 I bought (the tools I needed) and started chainsaw carving on the side.”