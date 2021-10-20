As October dwindles to an end, so does the month that recognizes domestic violence awareness, but a local agency fighting the issue will keep going on with its work to protect victims.
The Family Justice Center, which opened in 2017, also has a new director.
Starr Bradley, a Johnson City native who lived in Chattanooga for 24 years, came home in 2020 for a job as the center’s outreach coordinator. In August, she was promoted to become its director.
After high school, Bradley attended UT-Chattanooga a couple of years, then became a hairstylist and opened her own salon that she ran for two decades.
But at some point, Bradley decided to return to school and received her degree in criminal justice and women’s studies. It took a tragedy in her own life that spurred her to finish her degree. She’s also well on her way to completing her master’s degree in criminology.
“I went back to school … I wanted to work with domestic violence victims because my aunt was killed here,” she said. Bradley said her aunt, Connie Bradley, died in a murder-suicide in Johnson City.
The Family Justice Center provides a wide array of services to women, men, LGBTQ or anyone who is a victim of domestic violence.
“It happens to everybody,” Bradley said. “It doesn’t just happen to women.”
Service providers
- Frontier Health
- Legal Aid of East Tennessee
- First Judicial District Attorney General’s Office
- Johnson City Police Department
- Washington County Sheriff’s Office
- General Sessions Court, civil and criminal
- Safe House for domestic violence victims
- Safe Houe for sexual assault victims
- Tennessee Voices
One Stop Shop
“When clients come in, we want to make sure they have all the services they need,” Bradley said. “All of our services are free of charge, no appointment is necessary. This month we’ve had a lot of events set this month to raise awareness of domestic violence.”
Collaborators in those efforts include ETSU, Blue’s brews — which created a coffee called Justice Latte and a portion of the sales goes to the center. Also working with the FJC has been Chick-fil-A, which put domestic violence information in each customer’s bag for the month of October, Cranberries, Northeast State, Fender’s Farm, Johnson City Fire Department and other community businesses and agencies.
“For the past couple of years, we weren’t able to do a lot of things because of COVID, but now with those numbers down we're able to get out safely now and work with other organizations safely,” Bradley said.
Two training programs free to local businesses include Safe Bar, which teaches bar owners and workers to watch for signs of sexual assault and Cut It Out Training, which is for salons and barber shops to recognize signs of domestic assault.
For more information, or to receive assistance, call 722-3720. The center is located at 196 Montgomery St. Suite 10 and is open Monday - Friday, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. The after-hours 24/7 domestic violence hotline number is 1-800-799-7233.
Bradley said she’s happy to be back home serving in her own community.
“I love it,” she said. “It’s a change. It’s different than Chattanooga of course but it’s always good to be back in my home town and serve my community;
It just feels good having the African American community reaching out and saying they’re proud I came back to serve my community.”