A portion of the sidewalk along West State of Franklin Road and Spring Street was closed over the weekend to make repairs after bricks fell off a nearby building.
According to Johnson City Chief Building Official Jeff Canon, the decision was made to close the sidewalk and one lane of West State of Franklin after several bricks fell from the building at 204 W. State of Franklin Road and into the roadway last weekend. While the lane is expected to re-open soon, the sidewalk will remain closed while the property owner makes necessary repairs.
A wooden wall has been built along the sidewalk to keep falling bricks from entering the roadway.
"(There's) really no danger of collapsing, but some more brick could fall off," Canon said. "So, with that wall there it keeps people out of the sidewalk and if any brick does fall, it won't bounce out into the road."
The building, which shares an address with 132 Spring St., has a street-facing wall bowing out near the top. The wall fronting Spring Street also has some loose bricks near the top of the structure. The storefront at 132 Spring St. used to be home to Corner Pocket T-Shirts and a computer store. It’s now boarded up. Second Level Night Club previously occupied 204 W. State of Franklin Road.
Johnson City Development Coordinator Will Righter told the Press in April that the damage to the building at the time wasn't severe enough to warrant closing the sidewalk. That changed when bricks fell into the road.
“We obviously don’t want it to get to the point where it’s a safety issue,” Righter said at the time.