ROAN MOUNTAIN — The 59th Annual Roan Mountain Fall Naturalist Rally is set for the weekend of Sept. 10-12 at Roan Mountain State Park.
As usual, there are many naturalist field trips planned around the state park and the adjoining Roan Mountain Highlands. The guest speakers for the event include Fred J. Alsop, speaking on Friday evening on “Vanishing Birds and Live-Streaming Bald Eagles” and Cade Campbell speaking on Saturday evening on “The Singing Insects of Roan Mountain.”
The event begins on Friday at 6:30 p.m. at the Roan Mountain State Park Amphitheater. Because of COVID-19 precautions there will be several changes from the way the event has taken place in past years. Even the start is different, because the registration will take place at the amphitheater in stead of the Roan Mountain State Park Conference Center, where it has traditionally taken place. The evening programs on Friday and Saturday will also take place at the amphitheater and there will be no evening dinners with the programs.
The organizers of the event also remind the rally goers to keep a safe distance from others and masks will be required when social distancing is not possible. Field trips on Saturday and Sunday will take place, but it may be necessary to limit group size.
Information on Friday’s program: Fred Alsop is faculty emeritus at East Tennessee State University, where he served as chairman of the Department of Biological Sciences and currently serves as director of the George L. Carter Railroad Museum. Alsop’s education includes a bachelor of sciences degree at Austin Peay State University with a double major in biology and fine arts, a master of science degree an doctorate from the University of Tennessee in zoology, with emphasis in ornithology, where his major professor was James T. Tanner.
Alsop has had many years of experience as an ornithologist, with research, field studies, and birding expeditions all over the the United States and numerous countries. His “life list” includes almost 5,000 species seen worldwide. He is an avid field biologist and naturalist, lecturer and teacher, traveler, international natural history tour leader, wildlife photographer and author. He has published more than 100 articles and notes on birds in scientific journals and his wildlife photographs have appeared in many national publications and books. Alsop has written 18 books on birds, including “Birds of the Smokies” and “All About Tennessee Birds”, “Birds of North America” and “Birds of Canada”.
While at ETSU, Alsop served in many capacities, including president of the Faculty Senate, and has received numerous awards. Alsop is founder and director Biological Sciences/ETSU EagleCam Project since 2015, live-streaming globally the nesting lives of two pairs of local bald eagles.
Friday night’s program description: An article published “Science” in the fall of 2019 documented the long-held feeling by many ornithologists and birders that North America was steadily losing birds in many species. Long-time birders often reflected that there just were not as many birds as there used to be. This report proved they were right. Friday night’s presentation will review that study, discuss the causes for avian decline and what may be done to slow it, or even reverse the trend. Additionally there will be look at the local live-streaming project focused on nesting bald eagles initiated by the Department of Biological Sciences at ETSU and how it was achieved.
Following the program, the first of the weekend’s field trips will take place at 9 p.m.: “Moth Party”, led by Larry McDaniel.
The field trips on Saturday will mostly begin at the field adjacent to the cabin area entrance. The first will be “Early Bird Trip” at 6:30 a.m., led by the Lee & Lois Herndon Chapter of the Tennessee Ornithological Society.
Six other field trips on Saturday will begin at 8:30 a.m. at the field adjacent to the cabin area entrance. The six are:
•”Birds”, led by the Lee & Lois Herndon Chapter of the Tennessee Ornithological Society;
•”Wildflowers”, led by Guy Mauldin;
•”Useful Plants”, led by Marty Silver;
•”Mushrooms”, led by Cindy Fowler and Ken Crouse;
•”Spinders”, led by T.J. Jones;
•”Snakes”, led by Philip Hylen.
Activity will shift to the Conference Center from 11 to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday.
During this time “Fossil Casting for All Ages” will be presented by Mick Whitelaw of the ETSU Department of Geology and by the Geoscience Club.
Lunch will also be served at noon for those who made pre-paid reservations that were listed on the brochure for the naturalist rally. The deadline for reservations is Sept. 7 and bag lunches are $8 each. Rally goers may also bring their own lunch.
There will be seven field trips on Saturday afternoon:
•”Stream Ecology”, led by Bart Carter and Gary Barrigar;
•”Geology of Roan Mountain”, led by Mick Whitelaw;
•”Birds, Butterflies and Wildflowers of Twin Springs”, led by Larry McDaniel;
•”Wildlife Tracking”, led by Marty Silver;
•”Mosses and Liverworts”, led by Jim Goldsmith;
•”Salamanders”, led by Tyler Wicks;
•”Singing Insects of Roan Mountain” led by Cade Campbell.
Saturday night’s program will be held at the amphitheater at 7:30 p.m. and will be “Singing Insects of Roan Mountain, presented by Cade Campbell.
Campbell is an undergraduate student and a Roan Scholar at ETSU, studying biology. He has been attending the naturalist rallies since he was 9 years old and now is a program speaker and also leads field trips. Despite his status as an undergraduate, Campbell has been doing research funded by a Coleopterists Society Youth Incentive Award grant, where he studied dung battle biodiversity in high-elevation peat bogs, and work as a field technician for the Second Virginia Breeding Bird Atlas through Virginia Tech, among other organizations with which he has volunteered. He has also written articles for the Friends of Roan Mountain Newsletter, Tennessee Conservationist, and worked for the Blue Ridge Discovery Center last summer as a naturalist/educator intern. He is also an Eagle Scout and spends as much time as possible exploring the remaining wilderness in this region through wildlife photography, fishing, and kayaking.
Program Description: The sounds of insects are always heard in the crisp, cool fall evenings of a Southern Appalachian autumn. But who exactly is making each of these strange, musical songs? Cade Campbell will be sharing the results and natural history stories from his Friends of Roan Mountain grant-funded project to record the singing insect biodiversity of the Roan Mountain massif by physically recording and compiling the songs of the choral insect species of the area. Katydids, crickets, cicadas, and even a few rogue species of other insects will be the unknowing subjects of this program about the invertebrate orchestra on Roan Mountain.