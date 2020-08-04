ROAN MOUNTAIN — In order to be in compliance with Centers for Disease Control guidelines for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the 2020 Fall Roan Mountain Naturalist Rally will be quite different from every other year in its history.
The biggest change is the length. Instead of a three-day weekend, the event will take place on one day, Saturday, Sept. 12. There will be no dinners and no after-dinner programs this year. The size of the field trips will be limited to nine participants and one leader. All field trips will be free this year. To meet recommended State of Tennessee and Roan Mountain State Park guidelines for safe COVID-19 protection for organizers, trip leaders and rally participants, the following measures will be taken:
• Everyone will be required to maintain a safe distance of least 6 feet.
• Everyone will be required to bring a mask and wear it where appropriate.
• Hand sanitizers will be available.
• Trip group size will be limited to 9 participants and 1 leader.
• Pre-registration only for all events (participants will sign up online at https://www.friendsofroanmtn.org/).
All groups will form up in the field adjacent to the cabins set Roan Mountain State Park. Online prderegistration is required at https://www.friendsofroanmtn.org/.
Schedule of events:
6:30 a.m. Sunrise photography, led by Jerry Greer. Bring you camera to join award-winning Jerry Greer to photograph the sunrise on top of Roan Mountain.
8:30 a.m.: Birding at Hampton Creek Cove, led by Philip Hylen. Join Roan Mountain State Park Ranger Philip Hylen viewing birds at Hampton Creek Cove State Natural Area, designated an "Important Bird Area" by the National Audubon Society. (Binoculars are recommended.)
8:30 a.m. Birding up to Carver’s Gap, led by Roy Knispel. Join Knispel viewing birds from Roan Mountain State Park to Carver's Gap. (Binoculars are recommended.)
8:30 a.m.: Mushrooms on Roan Mountain, led by Ken Crouse and Cindy Fowler. On this trip you will have the unique opportunity of searching for and identifying mushrooms on Roan Mountain with knowledgeable guides.
8:30 a.m.: Useful plants, led by Marty Silver. Enjoy a ramble through a vegetation-rich corner of Hampton Creek Cove, as we share fascinating facts about plants useful to humans and to wildlife.
10:30 a.m.: Mosses and liverworts of the Roan, led by Jim Goldsmith. Explore mosses and liverworts on the Roan.
10:30 a.m.: Nature hike in Shell Hollow, led by Lisa Huff. Join Tennessee State Naturalist Lisa Huff on a nature hike in Shell Hollow.
10:30 a.m.: Birding by ear, led by Larry McDaniel. Learning bird songs and calls is an indispensable skill for birding.
10:30 a.m.: Mammals of Roan Mountain, led by Cade Campbell. Search for mammals on Roan Mountain.
1 p.m.: Beginning nature photography with Ranger Monica Johnson. Bring your camera and join Roan Mountain State Park Ranger Monica Johnson as she presents a lesson on nature photography.
1 p.m.: Identifying plants in the aster/sunflower family, led by Frosty Levy. This will be an online Zoom event. Participants will how to identify and appreciate the pollinator importance of the diversity of the aster/sunflower family.
1 p.m.: Wildlife tracking, led by Ranger Marty Silver. Take a walk in the park and learn to read tracks, dens, and other clues left by wildlife.
1 p.m.: Musrooms of Roan Mountain, led by Ken Crouse and Cindy Fowler. Another mushroom tour led by the mushroom experts.
3 p.m.: Salamanders, led by Tyler Wicks. ETSU graduate student Tyler Wicks explores the hidden world of salamanders on the Roan.
3 p.m.: Butterflies and other insects, led by Larry McDaniel. A tour of Roan Mountain State Park to view butterflies and other insects Binoculars recommended.
3 p.m.: Geologic hike to Raven Rock, led by Jeremy Stout. Stout will lead a moderately strenuous hike over 2 miles long to see evidence of volcanism, earthquakes, and prehistoric ecosystems long gone.
3 p.m.: Pollinator wildflowers, led by Ranger Phillip Hylen. Hylen will lead a wildflower tour to Hampton Creek Cove.