ELIZABETHTON — With its costume contest, its jack-o-lantern contests, and especially with its chili cook-off contest, Halloween has traditionally been a favorite holiday for the faculty and students of the Tennessee College of Applied Technology Elizabethton. While COVID-19 will prevent the complete return of these events to the campus, the traditional fall fun seems to be returning to the campus with Student Appreciation Week on Oct. 25-28.
Due to Covid-19 precautions, there will be no chili-cook off this year. It has been a tradition until the pandemic forced students to put away their aprons and wait another year to crown the best student chili cooks on campus.
TCAT Student Services Coordinator Patricia Henderson said there still is a variety of other events for students to enjoy.
The fun week begins on Monday, Oct. 25 with Crazy Hats and Crazy Socks Day. The Tuesday, Oct. 26 red letter day is for decorating the doors of the classrooms to mingle a fall scene and program of study. Wednesday, Oct. 27 will award the best carved pumpkin.
Halloween Costume Day will take place on Thursday, Oct. 28. Henderson said the costumes should be in good taste.
A highlight of the week will be selection of the “People’s Choice Award” pumpkin display with judging by all students, faculty, and staff.
Everything gets underway at 8 a.m. at each of the TCAT campus location: the Main Campus at 426 Highway 91 north in the Watauga Industrial Park; the Herman Robinson Campus, 1500 Arney St.; and practical nursing classes on the East Tennessee State University Kingsport Campus at Allandale.