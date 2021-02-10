Robyn Middleton teaches math and science to fourth- and fifth-graders at Fall Branch Elementary School and believes in the science of vaccines.
“I think that’s going to be a big part of getting back to normal,” she said Wednesday afternoon, sitting in her car at the Freedom Hall Civic Center shortly after receiving her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Middleton, who saw her students return to the classroom last week, said school officials are taking every precaution they can to mitigate the spread of the virus during in-person instruction, which has included wearing masks, regularly cleaning surfaces and practicing good hand hygiene.
“We can make virtual (instruction) work, and we’ve had to be so flexible this year,” she said. “But there’s nothing that compares to being back in the classroom. It was great to walk in and see my kids there.”
Getting the COVID-19 vaccine, she said, is just another step in the right direction.
Middleton was one of a few hundred people who moved through a series of lines outside Freedom Hall on Wednesday, where the county is vaccinating first responders, health care workers, K-12 teachers and residents age 70 and older.
Washington County Mayor Joe Grandy said good coordination has allowed the county to vaccinate a greater percentage of eligible people than most other counties in the state.
“We have a great plan, it’s very efficient,” Grandy said. “We’re bringing through people and they don’t have to wait long. We’re getting people through here sometimes in as little as 30 minutes.”
According to data from the Tennessee Department of Health, Washington County has conducted 30,281 vaccinations as of Feb. 9. Almost 15% of the county’s population has received at least one dose of the vaccine and almost 9% have received both doses.
As of Wednesday, the county has administered about 10,000 vaccinations just at the Freedom Hall distribution site, which opened in late December. On average, the county administers 450 to 500 vaccines at Freedom Hall a day.
Grandy said the supply of vaccines from the state has become more consistent in the past two weeks.
“We’ve been able to plan a week in advance,” Grandy said. “We’re doing first doses two or three days and second doses one or two days depending on the need.”
Middleton said navigating the drive-thru line on Wednesday was easy.
“I’m a person who needs a lot of instructions,” she laughed. “I didn’t mind waiting at all. It was worth it.”
Middleton was directed into one of several lines, where a worker took her information. She then drove under a white tent, and a health care worker administered her vaccine through the window of her car.
After getting the vaccination, Middleton waited in the parking lot to be sure she wouldn’t have an adverse reaction.
“It was just a little pinch, and that was it,” she said.
Middleton said her father has been vaccinated and may have already received his second dose.
“He’s been doing pretty good with it,” she said. “He’s been checking to see when I’ll get mine. He’s been excited for me to get it, too.”
When they visit, Middleton and her father try to be cautious, wearing masks and sitting outside on the porch.
“We’re looking forward to returning to normal as quickly as we can,” she said.
Residents can visit the county’s website, washingtoncountytn.org, to find testing date information and register to receive a vaccine.