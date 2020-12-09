Fairmont teacher ends 2020 with fundraiser for Johnson City students in need

It has been a difficult year for many, but Fairmont Elementary School fourth-grade teacher Amy Rollins wanted to end the year on a high note.
Rollins had the idea of putting together a commemorative T-shirt to help move past 2020 but then thought that the T-shirt could also be used to raise funds for students in need.
“I wanted a shirt to acknowledge the crazy year 2020 has been and I just meant to make it for friends and family,” Rollins said. “However, as Christmas approached, I realized that it could also be beneficial to our students, so why not?”
The design features a dandelion blowing in the wind with the words “2020 It is what it is”.
All of the funds raised from the sales of the shirt will go directly to the Johnson City Schools’ Homeless Education program’s shoe closet through Amanda’s Shoe Fund, which was created to honor the memory of Amanda Minutolo. The design color of purple also honors Hailee Conrad, daughter of Fairmont third-grade teacher Cheryl Conrad who passed away unexpectedly in 2017.
Amanda’s Shoe Fund was created by Amanda’s mother and former Johnson City educator, Dee Minutolo, to carry on her daughter’s memory after her sudden passing. Dee said she was thrilled and honored to hear about Rollins’ idea to help the shoe fund, as the two have known one another since they met during the 1999-2000 school year when Rollins was an intern at South Side Elementary School. Amanda loved shoes and she loved to help others, Dee noted.
“It makes me happy and it makes me happy to see other people happy,” Dee said. “I know this is something Amanda would probably have done on her own, she was that passionate about kids. But the shoe fund keeps her memory alive and it just makes me happy.”
The Homeless Education Program also relies on the support of the United Way of East Tennessee Highlands and the local Rack Room Shoe Stores for funds to provide shoes for students in need.
Johnson City Schools’ Homeless Education Coordinator Sydnee DeBusk said the small act of providing a new pair of shoes can change a student’s entire perspective.
“Letting a child pick out a new pair of shoes that fit properly brightens their school day and helps that child walk into class with confidence,” DeBusk said.
Anyone interested in purchasing a shirt can visit https://www.customink.com/fundraising/johnson-city-schools-amandas-shoe-fund?side=front&type=1&zoom=false. The T-shirt is up to almost $300 in sales and can be purchased through Saturday, Dec. 12. Shirts should be received by Dec. 30.
If you would like to make a monetary donation to the shoe closet or the Homeless Education program, call DeBusk at 423-434-5226 or email DebuskS@jcschools.org.
Contributed to the Press