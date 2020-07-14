More than 200 higher education institutions recently challenged President Donald Trump’s restrictions on international students announced last week.
According to the Associated Press, the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement announced Tuesday the decision to rescind those restrictions that said international students planning to take online-only courses would have to leave the country.
The decision came as Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology made plans to challenge the directive in federal court. Higher education institutions across the country also signed statements expressing official support for their lawsuit.
East Tennessee State University spokesman Joe Smith said ETSU was pleased to hear about the decision to rescind the directive, but officials will keep up with future developments regarding policies for international students.
“This is welcomed news for international students at ETSU and across the nation,” he said in a Tuesday evening statement. “We will continue to follow this issue closely.”
Smith said ETSU was “not involved formally” with the lawsuit, but the university did issue a recent statement from Honors College Dean Christopher Keller voicing support of ETSU’s international students before the directive was halted.
Keller said ETSU recently developed an instructional plan for the fall 2020 semester that offers online, face-to-face and hybrid courses that international students would likely have had to mix to attempt to abide by the regulations.
He said it was a difficult time for international students unsure about what the new rules would mean for them moving forward.
He said if a university moved to online or remote courses as ETSU and most others did in response to the COVID-19 pandemic in the spring, international students would've been required to return to their home countries immediately or transfer to schools offering in-person instruction.
Federal officials claimed the policy was supported by existing law forbidding foreign students from taking all of their classes online. ICE suspended the rule in March but said that was subject to change.
Other institutions said the policy would have hurt them financially, with a coalition of 180 saying colleges were blindsided by the directive before it was rescinded. Some pointed out public health concerns, citing the fact that coronavirus cases have continually risen since March.
Last week, the Associated Press said a DePaul University student was prevented from entering the country after arriving in San Francisco. Harvard officials said one of its students from Belarus was also turned away from a flight at an airport in Minsk.