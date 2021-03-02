The Mall at Johnson City announced Tuesday it will conduct an exterior renovation of the town center’s entrance located next to Dick’s Sporting Goods, which will include a new greenspace for outdoor events and activities.
The planned exterior renovation also includes new outdoor seating, fire pits and festive lighting to create the ultimate hangout space plus space for food trucks.
In a press release, the mall said it expects the exterior renovation will be complete by summer 2021. Entrance B will remain closed during construction. Guests will be able to enter through one of the other upper or lower level entrances. Construction is not expected to disrupt business operations of any tenant.
“Well over a year ago, we put plans in motion to reinvent the guest experience and deliver a best-in-class renovation to create the New Mall at Johnson City, and it’s really happening,” said Ashley Grindstaff, General Manager at The Mall at Johnson City, in a press release.
“With the addition of a community greenspace which allows us to host exciting outdoor events and activations throughout the year, along with our many unique and market-exclusive retailers and dining options, the Mall at Johnson City is well positioned for long term success.”
The exterior renovation builds upon several additions to the tenant line up at the Mall at Johnson City, including:
• Food and beverage concept Chicken Salad Chick and Chipotle Mexican Grill’s first location in the Tri-Cities will anchor a new, multi-tenant building along North Roan Street at the Mall at Johnson City, and are expected to open in spring 2021.
• Palmetto Moon, a stylish apparel, footwear, gift and collegiate wear retailer, opened in June 2020.
• Family-owned retailer Rose & Remington, featuring luxury boho-chic-style clothing, accessories, and home décor, will be located on the upper level next to Zumiez, and is expected to make its debut in the state in spring 2021.
• In-demand retailer Curve & Cloth, a trendy and affordable boutique for women sizes, will also make its debut in the state in spring 2021, and will be located on upper level next to Francesca’s.