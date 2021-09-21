The eastbound lane of West State of Franklin Road will be closed at Sevier Street to just beyond Ernest Street for several weeks beginning Monday, Sept. 27 while crews replace waterlines in the area.
The sidewalk and trail will also be impacted. Following the waterline replacement work, crews will install new gravity sewer pipes, which also will cause lane closures in the area.
Drivers who cannot avoid the area should expect delays, use caution in the construction zone, and observe posted speed limits for their safety and the safety of workers.
This work is part of Johnson City’s West Walnut Street redevelopment project. Additional information about the proposed redevelopment in this area as well as updates on construction can be found on the City’s website, www.johnsoncitytn.org/westwalnutplan.