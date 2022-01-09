Local state legislators say expanding high school vocational education programs and reforming the state’s funding formula for K-12 education will be among their top issues when they return to work in Nashville on Tuesday.
The first bit of business for lawmakers, however, will be drawing their new legislative districts.
“Redistricting will be a big deal at the beginning of the session,” state Rep. Tim Hicks, R-Gray, said last week.
He and state Rep. Rebecca Alexander, R-Jonesborough, both noted the lines for their own legislative districts (the 6th and 7th respectively) are not likely to see major changes in the process.
That will not be the case for lawmakers in districts that experienced major population fluctuations in the 2020 Census.
Upgrading Vocational Education
Once work on redistricting is done, Washington County legislators say they will be pushing for creation of a new “middle college” program for high schoolers in Tennessee. State Sen. Rusty Crowe, R-Johnson City, said Friday he will be working with Hicks on a bill to “to implement a very exciting affordable dual enrollment high school program to allow high school students to be able to take sufficient higher education TCAT (Tennessee College of Applied Technology) or community college credits while still in high school.”
Crowe said that means a student in Tennessee could graduate high school with not only a diploma, but also with a TCAT or community college certificate or an associate degree in vocations such as nursing, welding or mechanics.
Hicks said he is also working to make state college scholarship money from the Tennessee Lottery available for students in the dual enrollment middle college program at TCAT campuses in Elizabethton and in Boones Creek.
“We are working hard on that and other programs to help students who may not be looking to go to college to be job-ready when they graduate from high school,” Hicks said.
Alexander said such vocational and workforce development programs are important as newly located international businesses are looking to hire employees for their manufacturing plants in the Washington County Industrial Park.
More Money For Students
Local lawmakers also say one of the biggest issues they will address collectively in the second half of the 112th General Assembly will be reforming the funding formula for the state’s 30-year-old Basic Education Program. Hicks, who served as a member of Gov. Bill Lee’s advisory subcommittee looking into the issue, said updating the BEP will help bridge the funding divide between larger metropolitan school districts and those in rural areas.
“We are looking at a plan where the BEP money follows the students, but it will have nothing to do with a voucher system,” Hicks said. “Instead of more money simply going to districts, it will mean more money per students and their classrooms and it will be based on their needs.”
He said in addressing a student’s needs, the new BEP will include more funding for mental health counselors at schools. Hicks said many school systems were having difficulty in dealing with mental health issues even before the COVID-19 pandemic, which he said has only exacerbated those problems.
Alexander said reforming the BEP will also include “a big push for childhood literacy” and pay equity statewide for accomplished teachers. She also said it will be important for the state to implement “academically sound” pre-kindergarten programs that help prepare children to begin reading at early grade levels.
Tackling Drug Addiction
Alexander and Hicks both said they will be working to address the opioid and other drug addiction problems of Northeast Tennessee, which they believe have a direct impact on workforce development and the education of Tennessee’s children.
“Addiction affects everything,” Hicks said. “Kids who are struggling in schools, problems with a reliable workforce and mental health issues all hinge on the addiction problem in our state.”
Hicks said that is why he and his colleagues representing Northeast Tennessee will be pushing for funding to create a regional inpatient drug treatment facility at the now-closed Roan Mountain annex of the Northeast Correctional Complex.