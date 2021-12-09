Time is running out for exhibitors to reserve a spot for Farm Expo ‘22, which is coming to the Bristol Motor Speedway South Building on Feb. 5-6.
Organizers say vendor space is going fast for the annual event presented by Six Rivers Media and Kubota of Kingsport. The Farm Expo is returning in 2022 after taking a hiatus earlier this year because of COVID-19.
Billy Kirk, vice president of outside sales for Six Rivers Media, said this week there is main floor and country fair space still available in the 40,000-square-foot BMS facility.
“That space is filling up quickly, so exhibitors need to contact us immediately to reserve a spot,” Kirk said.
Space can be reserved by calling Kirk at (423) 392-1328 or by emailing bkirk@timesnews.net.
“The Farm Expo is the premiere event for the start of the year,” Kirk said, noting the exhibition is not just for farmers and others in agri-business.
In addition to numerous exhibitors, the expo will also feature Appalachian, bluegrass and gospel music. The popular 4-H petting zoo also returns to the event this year, as well as a Little Kids Tractor Pull and a Hog Callin’ contest for kids and adults.
Cooking demonstrations, chainsaw carving and a charity auction will also be featured at the Farm Expo.
The Farm Expo ’22 is a special project of Six Rivers Media, which includes the Johnson City Press, Kingsport Times News, The Tomahawk, the Erwin Record and Herald and Tribune in Jonesborough. The event is designed to support businesses and the economy of the region.
Admission is $5. There is no cost for children 12 and under.
For more information about Farm Expo ’22, go to www.farmexpotn.com.