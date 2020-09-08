ELIZABETHTON — This Friday, Workout Anytime Elizabethton will once again remember the events of 9/11 by inviting the public to climb 110 flights of stairs as so many first responders did on that horrific and heroic day.
Seth Terry, manager of the Workout Anytime facility in the Bemberg Shopping Center, 619 W. Elk Ave., said the company also hosted a 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb last year.
He said the event will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the public and members are invited to use the stairs to climb the 110 stories. He said first responders are also invited to perform the climb in full turnout gear to remember their fallen brothers and sisters.
Terry said the stairs will replicate the more than 1,000-foot climb that represents the height of the World Trade Towers from the street level to the top. He said people in average condition should not have a problem in completing the task. Participants may stop and rest as needed.
Terry said the center is taking safety precautions to protect the participants from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). He said the stair machines are separated by more than 6 feet to maintain social distancing and the machines will be properly wiped down after each use.
The event will continue until Saturday morning, when the public is invited to participate in a morning boot camp at no charge but a suggested donation that will go to the Gary Sinise Foundation that supports first responders.