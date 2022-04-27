A Johnson City senior living community is hosting a fashion show fundraiser for the Jeremiah School on Friday, a school for children on the autism spectrum.
“It’s just going to be a fun, fun afternoon of fashion,” said Jeremiah School Principal Jo Cullen. “There’s vendors, I think there’s going to be 10 vendors, and we get all the profits from the ticket sales.”
Everlan of Johnson City is hosting the event at 2623 Peoples St. from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is $25 and includes a raffle ticket, appetizers and lunch and a signature drink.
The “Shop ‘Til You Drop” on-site shopping experience is presented by women’s fashion brand J. Jill and will feature other local fashion vendors. Cullen said only a limited number of tickets will be available, and also encouraged people to donate directly to the school, which is currently building an outdoor learning area.
All of the proceeds from the event go to the school, and people can purchase available tickets at the Everlan front desk. You can RSVP by calling (423) 212-4192.