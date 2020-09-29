ELIZABETHTON — Evenings on Elk, a popular downtown Elizabethton event, is back for the first time since the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) caused a near shutdown in activities this year.
The popular event was a blend of shopping opportunities, art, and music. It drew crowds to downtown a year ago, but thanks to the coronavirus, there has not been an encore until now.
“We did have a virtual event in May, but this is the first one we have done live this year,” Chasity Thompson, who helped create Evenings on Elk and founded Project Move, said.
Thompson said the event is set for Oct. 16 from 5-11 p.m. She said the organizers are working to ensure the safety of those coming to the event by encouraging social distancing and keeping everything clean and sanitary.
One key way of doing that is to discourage the grouping of crowds that took place around artists creating art in the stores. Thompson said there will be art again this year, but much of it will be already completed chalk art. That art will even be used as signage to help guide everyone to the various attractions.
Naturally for a fun event in October, there will be a ghost walk involved, but the one described by Thompson sounds quite imaginative. “We are going to have ghosts portraying real people who lived here,” she said. Some of the ghosts will be well known former residents of Elizabethton, while some will be real but little known people, giving the walkers a chance to learn a little more about the history of the town.
There will also be plenty of attractions that made Evenings on Elk popular, including music from street sound performers, after hours shopping, street vendors, food trucks and dine-in spots. There will also be a costume contest and the event encourages Centers for Disease Control guidelines by making the event a “masquerade.” There will even be free masks for those who don’t have one.
“Everyone has had a challenging year,” Thompson said, “maybe this can help put a little normalcy back in our lives.”