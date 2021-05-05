ELIZABETHTON — Three groups announced Wednesday that they will "collide" for a big event in downtown Elizabethton on Friday, May 14.
Project Move, Create Appalachia, and Elizalliance said their collaboration will be held from 5-9 p.m.
“We will utilize the after-hours atmosphere to bring you an evening to remember,” the groups said in a press release.
They listed several things attendees will be able to enjoy, including a variety of street music, arts, entertainment and food trucks.
“Project Move believes strongly in collaboration and understands a strong, resilient community is built by connecting its people to the resources available and providing engaging activities and options for everyone to shop, dine, play, and stay,” the release said.
Peaceful Playtimes and Play It Forward will team up to bring fun activities to the Gathering Hub, located at the corner of East E and Elm streets. There will be plenty of performances, face painting and other surprises.
Special guest Local Fat Boy will be at J’s Corner, where he will give the inside scoop of the best eats.
Another feature will be the Tiny Art Throwdown street competition. The purpose is to use unappreciated features in streetscapes to reimagine art.
For more information and a preview of happenings, visit the Project Move Facebook Page, Evenings on Elk event at https://fb.me/e/6irlOCncP.