ELIZABETHTON — Plans are underway to bring back another popular downtown event this year as Project Move wants to hold another Evenings on Elk on Friday, May 14, from 5-9 p.m.
Evenings on Elk were hosted by Project Move in 2019 and proved to be popular, drawing big crowds to downtown during hours when shops were normally closed. Just as in previous Evenings on Elk, the event will take place in the downtown blocks of East Elk Avenue and East E Street and there will be food trucks located at “The Gathering Hub,” a private lot at the corner of East E and Elm streets.
There will be music and shopping in the downtown district. Musicians will be paired with businesses that request entertainment.
There will also be a Tiny Art Throwdown in collaboration with Create Appalachia, a movement based in Johnson City which creates art and programming for local festivals. Artists will team up with downtown building owners to create temporary art from unappreciated features (such as cracks or holes) of building windows and facings.
The art will be taken down by the artists the next day, once judging has concluded.
Although the theme is about gathering and fellowship, social distancing and masks will be encouraged and vendors will be asked to adhere to the guidelines from the 2020 Evenings on Elk.