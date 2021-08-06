Over the past two years, Hamilton’s reigning King George III, Euan Morton, developed a soft spot in his heart for the Jonesborough Repertory Theatre.
After forming several friendships through the theater company, he offered to perform a benefit concert to raise support for the small local theater that, along with so many art venues, lost revenue due to COVID.
His relationship with Jonesborough Repertory Theatre started in New York City when several of the theater’s staff, performers, and teachers participated in the Broadway Teachers Workshop. The annual workshop features classes, interviews, and performances by Broadway artists. Morton was one of those artists in 2019.
Jonesborough Repertory Theatre board member and performer Krista Wharton was moved by what Morton said during his seminar. “Euan spoke of how he loved our country and how he wanted to give back, about how he wanted to be a good citizen. It made me realize what a genuine person he was and inspired me to see him perform,” she said.
When she told him after class that she had bought tickets to Hamilton, he invited her, and whoever attended the show with her, for a backstage tour. She was joined by Jennifer Ross-Bernhardt, Lorianne Carver, and Beverly Ferguson.
And the friendships began.
“The five of us went for dinner after the show,“ Morton said,” and we talked about life and the universe and the theater, and all the subjects you’re supposed to talk about at dinner, as well as all the subjects you’re not supposed to talk about at dinner. We became fast friends and swapped numbers and kept in touch.”
Morton has been involved with theater most of his life.
As a teenager, he left his homeland of Scotland to attend Mountview Academy of Theatre Arts in London. After a decade in England, he moved to New York.
His most well-known role on Broadway, for which he received a Tony nomination, was Boy George in Taboo. He also played the title role of Hedwig in the national tour of Hedwig and the Angry Inch.
It was while touring with Hedwig that he received a call about auditioning for the role of King George in Hamilton.
He then portrayed King George for 2½ years before Broadway went dark during the pandemic. Fortunately, the show resumes rehearsals in mid-August and will re-open Sept. 14, which gives him just enough time to come to Johnson City to give a benefit concert.
“I guess I am passionate about helping people,” Morton said. “I don’t think about it when I’m doing it. I don’t think about ‘Who can I help today?’ It just falls out of my mouth sometimes, ‘Oh, let me help.’ It’s not always a conscious thought, but more of an emotional drive.”
The Jonesborough Repertory Theatre community is thankful he felt that emotional drive during his trip last year through Jonesborough. He came for a visit to reconnect with his old friends, see the theater, and get to know more of the people involved.
Then one evening, during a conversation about the theater and its community, out of his mouth fell, “Oh, let me help.”
“It was because of the passion of women like Krista and Lorianne,” he said, “for whom art and theaer may not be the first thing they’re doing with their lives. It’s not their career; it’s the thing they genuinely enjoy. Here’s a theater giving people of all types a place to enjoy their art and to discover their artistic side. And that’s what the Jonesborough Repertory Theatre does. It’s not just about the perfect lines and all the prizes … it’s art for the sake of people.”
Morton is passionate about theater, but it is not his only interest. He has an active life off the stage and is currently studying for dual bachelor’s degrees in sociology and history.
“I’m very interested in the World Wars periods, always have been since I was a child. I’m also interested in American military history, and I’m equally interested in the history of women’s liberation and the women’s movement.
“We (our society) focus a lot on civil rights and human rights and the rights for this and that, but we very rarely focus on why women aren’t paid equally in the work place. That’s a pretty fair and progressive question. For me, that’s a historical problem and it continues to be one today. This is a conversation no one is bothering to have.” After a pause, he added, “And I’d appreciate you putting that in the article.”
He hopes one day, post-Hamilton, to be a teacher. But for now, he’ll just take one day at a time.
“I’ve stopped guessing the future. Whilst I’m going to school to be educated to teach, I’m also fully aware if an amazing job came along with the theater, I’d probably say ‘yes.’ ”
In the meantime, Morton is thrilled to perform the benefit concert to help support the JRT. It will feature an eclectic combination of his favorite songs including “Let’s Love” by Peggy Lee, jazz music by Noël Coward, songs by the Carpenters and Neil Sedaka, and more.
His accompanist is famed composer and pianist Bryan Reeder.
If you go:
The concert is Aug. 8 at 7:30 p.m. at the D.P. Culp Center at East Tennessee State University. General tickets are $35. Premium tickets are $50, which includes a 30-minute talk-back, in which Morton will respond to questions from audience members.
For more information and to buy tickets, visit jonesboroughtheatre.com or call the Historic Jonesborough Visitors Center at 423-753-1010.
Everyone who buys a ticket will be entered in a drawing to win two tickets to Hamilton, which must be used between Thanksgiving 2022 and New Year’s Day. You must be present to win. Other restrictions may apply.