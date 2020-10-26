East Tennessee State University’s Dr. Wilsie Bishop recently announced her retirement after holding several roles with the university over the last 43 years.
Bishop, who currently serves as the senior vice president for academics and interim provost, started as a temporary faculty member in the ETSU College of Nursing.
She then climbed through the faculty ranks toward what she said turned out to be a “dynamic and fulfilling career” with the university.
While much of her career at ETSU was in administrative roles, including chief operating officer and vice president of health affairs, Bishop said she's tried to stay true to her roots as a professor as she's worked to manage the university's academic and health affairs.
"While serving in various administrative roles including department chair, dean, and associate vice president before becoming a vice president in 2005, I have continued to be a classroom teacher as well as a mentor for doctoral and graduate students," she said in a Monday announcement to the campus community.
"Nothing is more satisfying to me than to know that, at the core of my administrative experiences, I am a teacher who understands the responsibilities and challenges that the word 'professor' embodies."
Bishop told the Press that experience as a professor has helped guide her through various roles.
"I think being a professor, understanding what it's like to be in a classroom and understanding the responsibility it brings has guided a lot of my decision making in administrative positions," she said.
Bishop said she's particularly proud of the work of campus leaders who came together to create the Interprofessional Research Center and ETSU Health, which formed in 2019 to consolidate the university's health science colleges' clinical, educational and research efforts.
Over the years, Bishop said she's been focused on change.
"I think that's something I've been doing my whole 43 years at ETSU. I came to the university before it celebrated its 75th anniversary, so I've seen a lot of change in that period of time," she said.
Through her work at ETSU, Bishop said she's learned a lot about the value of teamwork and having a clear vision.
"Regardless of what you do, you've got to be committed to your role in the organization that you work in," she said. "You've got to be persistent in moving forward to achieve a vision, so you've got to know what you want to see occur and make plans to accomplish it, and not be deterred along the way."
Bishop now has a planned retirement date of June 30, 2021, but she's still hard at work.
Her office will soon plan to start its Provost Academy, which Bishop said will serve as "an opportunity for faculty members to get work experience in administration while learning leadership skills."
"I've tried to focus on empowering the deans, department chairs and the faculty to understand their roles and do what they can to improve the learning environment of the university, as well as preparing themselves for career advancement moving forward," she said.
Though the university has had to work through challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic, Bishop said she's confident the progress of the university will continue in the months and years to come.
She said there's "never a good time to leave," but believes the university's teamwork during the pandemic has demonstrated good leadership and adaptability.
"I think the university is in great shape," she said. "When I leave the university, I'm going to leave it with a sense of accomplishment and a sense of pride, but also a sense of anticipation of what the university will become."