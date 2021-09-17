East Tennessee State University's total enrollment continued on its four-year downward trend this semester, a decline accelerated by the coronavirus pandemic, but freshman enrollment surpassed pre-pandemic levels — giving university leadership cause for optimism heading forward.
Overall enrollment, which declined by 1.1% from 2017 to 2019, was down to 13,120 students for the fall semester, a 9% drop from 2019 and 423 fewer students than in the spring. Freshmen enrollment was up to 2,061 students — a 15.3% increase from 2019 despite a drop in 2020.
There was also a marked increase in out-of-state student enrollment, which is up 25% since 2019. ETSU aims to grow enrollment to 18,000 students by 2036.
From spring 2020 to spring 2021, first-time freshman enrollment was up 12.4%, first-time transfer student enrollment was up 6% and the number of students with dual enrollment was up 2.4%. New international student enrollment was up 82.6% this year, despite overall international student enrollment being halved since fall 2019.
University President Dr. Brian Noland credited the increase in freshman enrollment to growth in health-related programs such as nursing, as well as investments to upgrade campus infrastructure.
"This is a different institution, physically, than it was before COVID," Noland said, "and as students and parents see the changes we've made — you take the new buildings coupled with our longstanding academic excellence, and I'd stack us up against any institution in the state.
"Do we have more work to do in enrollment? Yes, but I'm confident that, not only with the work we've done academically and physically, we've also completely transformed the way we recruit students," Noland continued. "Our goal is 2,100 (freshmen) students (next year), and I think we're going to get there."
Another positive sign? ETSU reported its highest six-year graduation rate this year, with 51% of the 2015 freshmen class graduating by this 2021. The six-year graduation rate had held steady at 50% the past two years.
The retention rate, however, fell to its lowest point since before 2013, dropping to 67% in 2020 — down 11% from 2019.
Noland also noted that budget planning is "all systems go" with no budget reduction and a minimum 3% salary enhancement for faculty and staff. The board will likely vote on the university's budget during its next meeting, in November.