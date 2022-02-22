ETSU’s therapy dog Pepper celebrates 4th birthday

Pepper, East Tennessee State University's beloved campus support dog, celebrated her fourth birthday on Tuesday and marked her second year roaming ETSU's campus.

Pepper arrived at ETSU in February 2020 from Florida and the Paws & Stripes Comfort Dog Program. Pepper provides support for students any time they want some canine companionship, whether it is during exam times, when they feel homesick or when they just want to pet her and take a selfie. She is frequently spotted at special events on campus.

“She’s just amazing in every way,” ETSU Deputy Chief Mark Tipton, who coordinated Pepper’s placement at the university, said in a press release. “Everyone loves Pepper, especially the students. She makes you smile no matter what kind of day you are having.”

Pepper also has a new handler.

Last month, Sgt. Dreama Pullon became her official handler after the retirement of Officer Bill Mitchell. According to Pullon, Pepper loves riding around campus in the patrol car with the window rolled down, which makes it easier for the students to see her.

Pepper is also on Instagram at @pepper_etsu.