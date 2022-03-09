East Tennessee State University’s student newspaper, the East Tennessean, will host a pancake breakfast fundraiser at Aubrey’s in Johnson City on Saturday.
The event will be the second the newspaper has hosted, but the first since 2019. Tickets are $5 per person and are available for purchase at the Student Media Center and at the door and must be paid for in cash or by check.
The Student Media Center is located on the second floor of the Culp Student Center, Room 240. Aubrey’s is located at 3029 Hamilton Place near Academy Sports.
“Aside from raising funds, we hope to continue fostering connections between the East Tennessean and our local ETSU community,” Trish Caughran, office supervisor for the Student Media Center, said in a statement. “This fundraiser embraces the element of teamwork, providing learning experiences coupled with just the right amount of fun.”
The fundraiser will be held from 8-10 a.m. For more information, email East Tennessean Executive Editor Allison Winters at eteditor@etsu.edu.
“The fundraiser is a great community event — and a great deal. When else could you eat a full meal at Aubrey’s for $5? Plus, and most importantly, all the proceeds go to support our students,” Don Armstrong, East Tennessean advisor, said in a press release.