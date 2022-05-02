East Tennessee State University’s JV “Overwatch” esports team is set to compete for a championship Tuesday night as they take on the undefeated University of South Florida — one of only two teams that beat ETSU in the regular season.
After dropping a match to the University of North Texas in the postseason double-elimination bracket, ETSU rallied to make the championship final, beating North Texas two weeks ago and Navarro College last week — avenging two of their three losses this season along the way. The Starleague Tournament is hosted by the National Association and split into three divisions: Varsity, Challenger and Open. ETSU’s junior varsity team is competing in the Open division.
“The JV team in particular are very self-motivated,” ETSU esports head coach Jeff Shell said in a press release. “Even last night, after practice, I noticed that they were up studying film, talking about what we were going to need to do, for a couple more hours after practice. I see them studying for this game like it’s another final. We’re going to be the better-prepared team.”
Shell said the team is looking for revenge after losing to USF in the regular season. USF is 9-0 this season and 3-0 in the playoffs, while ETSU is 8-3 and 4-1 in the playoffs.
“The nerves are gone,” said Shell. “We’ve had three upset wins in a row; a fourth will be nothing.”
ETSU’s match Tuesday will be played in the esports arena in the Cave at the D.P. Culp Student Center. The match will be projected on the screen at the TVA Credit Union stage and also livestreamed on the ETSU Esports Twitch channel, twitch.tv/estuesports.