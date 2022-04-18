The early voting site at East Tennessee State University's D.P. Culp Center is now open through Friday for both the university's students and employees, as well as the general public.
"Voting is our opportunity to influence our community and have an impact on those who will govern our community," said ETSU's Director for Leadership and Civic Engagement Joy Fulkerson. "I think anytime we have an opportunity to share our voice we should do so, and voting is one way to do that."
The ETSU early voting site is open until Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Tennesseans must show a valid form of photo identification when they go to vote early. Acceptable identification includes a Tennessee driver’s license (even one that has expired) a U.S. passport, a state or federal government photo ID or a Tennessee gun carry permit. College student IDs are not accepted.
"I would just really encourage students, faculty, staff, community members — all folks — to come out and vote in the election," Fulkerson said.
Other early voting sites in Washington County (all are open until April 28):
- The Heritage Center, 161 Molly Grace Lane, Jonesborough. Open weekdays 9 a.m. to 5 p.m and Saturday 9 a.m. to noon
- Crossroad Christian Church, 1300 Suncrest Drive, Gray. Open Monday-Tuesday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m, Thursday-Friday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday and Saturday: 9 a.m. to noon
- Freedom Hall Civic Center, 1320 Pactolas Road, Johnson City. Open weekdays 9 a.m to 5 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to noon.