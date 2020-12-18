If you've recovered from COVID-19, you may be able to help researchers at East Tennessee State University learn more about the virus.
Dr. Jonathan Moorman of ETSU was recently awarded a $330,000 Biomedical Laboratory Research and Development Merit Review Award by the Department of Veterans Affairs to study patients' immune responses to COVID-19.
His study, “Characterizing trained immune responses to COVID-19,” was one of 18 studies funded among a pool of 104 applications received from Veterans Affairs Medical Centers across the country. His study will be the second major study to use a biorepository that was established by ETSU and the James H. Quillen Veterans Affairs Medical Center.
Moorman said researchers are collecting blood and cell samples to “determine the importance of innate immune responses in responding to repeat exposure to viral antigens following COVID-19 recovery and identify ‘trained’ innate immune memory responses to SARS CoV-2 antigens following COVID-19 recovery.”
“We started getting specimens way back in June for patients that have recovered from COVID. What we really want to do is understand the immune response to COVID and what characterizes a good immune response to COVID,” he said. “To do that, you really have to look at the people who have successfully gotten over it.”
Moorman said the specimens are cryopreserved in freezers, allowing researchers to keep the samples for further study.
“We know that individuals that seem to have very robust or strong innate immune responses seem to handle the virus better,” he said.
“We know that most patients do develop an antibody if they recover, but we do not know how long that antibody is going to last, and we do not know if, upon re-exposure down the road, whether you will develop a protective antibody again.”
Moorman serves as a professor and division chief of Infectious, Inflammatory and Immunologic Disease in the ETSU Quillen College of Medicine’s Department of Internal Medicine. He is also co-director of the ETSU Center of Excellence in Inflammation, Infectious Disease, and Immunity and a member of Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee’s Coronavirus Task Force.
He said he’s dedicated to understanding and learning more about COVID-19 — a virus researchers still know relatively little about.
Moorman said the study will last at least two years. He encouraged patients who are at least 14 days recovered to participate.
“We’ve got recruitment going every day all day now,” he said. “That’s our primary goal — to get as many of those patients as possible.
"We probably won’t stop. We’ll keep on going.”
For more information on how to participate in the study, visit www.etsu.edu/com/ciidi