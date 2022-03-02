In 2020, 64.3% of East Tennessee State University students voted in the election — a 17.5% increase from from the previous election.
Joy Fulkerson, ETSU's director of Leadership and Civic Engagement, said the university hopes that number will continue to increase during the 2022 elections, especially with the university announcing it will be an early voting site for 2022. ETSU will join the University of Tennessee-Knoxville as the only universities in the state with an early voting location on campus.
"We are really so excited about this opportunity to host and serve as an early voting location for the county," Fulkerson said. "Not only will it have great opportunity for our students, particularly for those living on campus or those who are from the area, but for faculty and staff members and the community at-large."
The early voting location, which is open to registered voters in Washington County, will be operational from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. from April 18-22, July 18-22 and Oct. 24-28 for their respective early voting periods. It is located on the second floor of the D.P. Culp Student Center in room 219.
Washington Count Elections Administrator Dana Jones said she hopes its the first of many years in the future that ETSU will be an early voting site, and encouraged students to vote.
"What a wonderful opportunity to get out the vote in our student population," Jones said.
ETSU's Dean of Student Engagement Leah Adinolfi said university leaders dreamed that the campus would be an early voting site for a long time, and called it "an exciting day."
"This is an exciting day, the fact that we're able to announce that this is happening this year, and we hope that it will continue for years to come," Adinolfi said.