The 55th annual ETSU Alumni Golf Classic was held at Cattails at MeadowView in Kingsport on Friday, Oct. 28.

ETSU alumni, friends, faculty, staff, students and volunteers were present for the two-person select-shot tournament held by the ETSU National Alumni Association. Golfers chose from one of eight divisions: the Gold Division for players with a handicap of 10 and under; the Blue Division for those with a handicap of 11-20; the White Division for players with a handicap of 21 or more; Faculty/Staff; Women; Greeks; Seniors; and Co-ed.

