The Veteran Fair will take place on March 27 at the ETSU Millennium Center from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sarah Owens/Johnson City Press

 By SARAH OWENS sowens@johnsoncitypress.com

Jeremy Dubhrós, a graduate student at East Tennessee State University, has teamed up with Warrior’s Canvas to facilitate the largest veteran centered event in the region.

The Veteran Fair will be held at the ETSU Millennium Center on March 27 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and over 50 veteran service organizations will be in attendance. The fair is free and open to the public.

Sarah Owens is a recent graduate of Milligan University and a native of Alabaster, Ala.. She earned a bachelors degree in communications. She has a passion for traveling and animals and an interest in international cultures.

