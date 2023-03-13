Jeremy Dubhrós, a graduate student at East Tennessee State University, has teamed up with Warrior’s Canvas to facilitate the largest veteran centered event in the region.
The Veteran Fair will be held at the ETSU Millennium Center on March 27 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and over 50 veteran service organizations will be in attendance. The fair is free and open to the public.
Dubhrós said the idea for the fair originated from a conversation between himself and Maria Whiston, volunteer coordinator for the Warrior’s Canvas, while he was interning at the organization. Warrior’s Canvas is a nonprofit organization in downtown Johnson City that provides art therapy services to veterans and their families.
“Maria actually came up with the initial idea of having people get here, the group leaders coming here just to talk kind of as a summit,” Dubhrós said. “It went from being this nine or 10 people to 16 groups, and then I can’t remember which one of us originally said ‘let’s get the veteran population at this event too,’ (but) once we got our stakeholder planning committee set up, it kind of morphed from a dinner into a veteran fair with information panels going all day.”
The event’s goal is to provide information on opportunities and service organizations available to local veterans, foster community between the VSOs and encourage more community support of veterans. Sponsors for the fair include Warrior’s Canvas, the Tri-Cities Military Affairs Council, Goodwill and ETSU.
“As a veteran, it’s important for me to point out why this was so important to me, and that’s the whole reason why I’m even here doing what I do at the Warrior’s Canvas,” Whiston said. “There’s always missing pieces of information that veterans are not getting or never received, and that’s really, I think, the jumpstart for all of this. That everything everyone does [here] is to let veterans know what they’re eligible for, what benefits they’ve earned, what groups are there to give them support. Because they all walked away with different issues, some more than others. Some didn’t make it back home, and their families are not aware of what is available in this area as well for them.”
Sarah Owens is a recent graduate of Milligan University and a native of Alabaster, Ala.. She earned a bachelors degree in communications. She has a passion for traveling and animals and an interest in international cultures.