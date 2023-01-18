Yahya Mhirsi and Fatma Souf just recently celebrated their one year anniversary of moving to the United States, which came just a few months after their first wedding anniversary.
The couple came from Tunisia, a country located at the northern point of Africa, to continue their education and musical careers at East Tennessee State University. Mhirsi is a pianist while Souf plays the violin.
They are utilizing their musical talents by partnering with 88 International, a New York based nonprofit that aims to bring people together through music, to raise money for tuition. They are hoping to raise enough money to remove the financial burden from their families.
The Tunisian dinar is only equivalent to 33 cents in America. This, combined with the limited and often low paying job options for international students, makes for a difficult financial situation.
Mhirsi used to work with 88 International’s Tunisian branch, and so the pair decided to partner with the program to create the Tennessee88 project as a fundraiser for their educational costs.
While the project was created to raise money, the main goal is to connect with and inspire audiences through music while also promoting Tunisia. Mhirsi and Souf plan to perform 88 concerts within the state, and so far they have played four concerts and raised at least $3,298 of their $8,080 goal.
“We had this concert where we raised zero dollars, and that’s OK. I mean the experience by itself made it my favorite concert because I think someone was crying in the crowd,” said Mhirsi. “For me, that kind of experience is really special. It’s more special than getting paid.”
For them, they feel that interacting with the audience is the most important aspect, not how much money they raise.
“Usually people just come on stage, and they play and don’t talk and then just go,” said Souf. “For us, we want to talk to the audience. We want to share our ideas.”
To do this, the couple incorporates potentially familiar music and trivia into their concerts. The trivia includes questions about things Tennessee and Tunisia have in common, as well as other facts about their home country.
The music includes a combination of hymn medleys, classical music and Tunisian, Arabic and jazz arrangements. Mhirsi also plays variations of the Tunisian national anthem that he composed to include the styles of several notable musicians.
With many concerts left to perform, the couple hope to play for those in retirement homes or the hospital, and they would also like to perform for children. To contact them for a concert, please visit https://linktr.ee/tennessee88.
