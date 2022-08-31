East Tennessee State University
By AMBER BROPHY abrophy@johnsoncitypress.com

East Tennessee State University is home to the second clinic in the state to treat individuals whose lives have been significantly harmed by gambling, thanks to a $1.2 million grant by the Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services (MHSAS).

This grant was recently awarded to The Institute for Gambling Education and Research (TIGER) at the University of Memphis (UM) to expand gambling research and treatment services for all Tennesseans.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Meredith Ginley

Meredith Ginley, an assistant professor of psychology at ETSU, will be leading ETSU's new gambling addiction clinic.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video